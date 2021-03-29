Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intel is well-poised to benefit from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Further, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021. Although the company’s shares have underperformed in the past one year, these factors are expected to help it grow in 2021. Nevertheless, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining average selling price (ASPs) and weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns.”

3/25/2021 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $73.00.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $73.00.

3/24/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00.

2/25/2021 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Intel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/1/2021 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

INTC stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $64.50. 26,003,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,146,227. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.