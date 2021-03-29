ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ResMed by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ResMed by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed stock opened at $190.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.32 and its 200-day moving average is $197.25. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

