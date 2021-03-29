Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

