REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing Buys 16,750 Shares

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

REVG traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 322,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $20.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

