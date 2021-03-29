Revain (REV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.22 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Revain has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $6.22 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00022869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00622034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

