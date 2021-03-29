Reviewing CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) & Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CatchMark Timber Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CatchMark Timber Trust and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lamar Advertising 0 3 2 0 2.40

CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $78.83, suggesting a potential downside of 16.13%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 4.69 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -5.00 Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 5.41 $372.11 million $5.80 16.21

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15% Lamar Advertising 14.81% 20.73% 3.94%

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

