REVV Reaches Market Cap of $170.68 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. REVV has a market cap of $170.68 million and $18.47 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00058733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00220094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.51 or 0.00941957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029495 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.