Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is Hazelview Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,112 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises approximately 5.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $31,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

REXR traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $50.74. 22,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

