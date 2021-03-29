RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RH were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $578.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $581.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

