Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,675 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Community Health Systems worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 356,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

