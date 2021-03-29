Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,457 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Ladder Capital worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,965 shares of company stock worth $1,534,510. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

