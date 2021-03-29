Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 28,863 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

CLNE opened at $13.50 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.