Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,085 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

