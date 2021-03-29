Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of German American Bancorp worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 over the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $47.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

