Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CPF opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

