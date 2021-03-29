Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,079 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $190,780. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $933.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

