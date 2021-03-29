Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,975 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $6,915,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $7,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 135,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

