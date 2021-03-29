Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,907 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Surmodics worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $786,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at $386,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $724.39 million, a P/E ratio of 658.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,997 shares of company stock worth $276,288 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

