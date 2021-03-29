Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,307 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,290,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 93,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,337. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $51.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.