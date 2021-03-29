Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,799 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,700,770.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.