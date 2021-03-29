Rhumbline Advisers Buys 65,256 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,795 shares of company stock worth $690,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

