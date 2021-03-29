Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,676 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Lydall worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,722,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lydall by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lydall by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDL opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $621.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

