Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,847 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 169.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418 over the last ninety days.

Shares of SI stock opened at $123.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $187.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

