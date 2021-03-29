Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,046 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of United Fire Group worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,346,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

