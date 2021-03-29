Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,442 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,187,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

