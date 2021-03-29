Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.47% of Resources Connection worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.55 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $440.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

RGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

