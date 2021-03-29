Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Delek US worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

DK opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

