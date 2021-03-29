Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,244,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $87,967,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

