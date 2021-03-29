Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.70 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of BellRing Brands worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $306,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

BRBR stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.54 million. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

