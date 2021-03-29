Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.74 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Nabors Industries worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $99.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

