Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.84 Million Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

