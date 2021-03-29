Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of MacroGenics worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNX opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

