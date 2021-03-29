Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Century Aluminum worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENX opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

