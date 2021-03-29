Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 125,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 103,184 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

