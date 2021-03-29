Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Zuora worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO opened at $14.46 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $60,273.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,192,766 over the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

