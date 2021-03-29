Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Newmark Group worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

