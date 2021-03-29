Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of U.S. Silica worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $917.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

