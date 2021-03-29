Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 305,841 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $33.78 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

