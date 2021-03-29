Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $683.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

