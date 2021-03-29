Rhumbline Advisers Invests $1.78 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

