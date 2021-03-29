Rhumbline Advisers Invests $1.94 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,733,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

