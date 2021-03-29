Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,906 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $659,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 77.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,138 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.