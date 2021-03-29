Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,952 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Par Pacific worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 33.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Par Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

PARR stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.