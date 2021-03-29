Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,679 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

