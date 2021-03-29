Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Ichor worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ichor by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Ichor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.