Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of ImmunoGen worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,933 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 152,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 56.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $8.28 on Monday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

