Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 21.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $150.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $613,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

