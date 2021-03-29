Rhumbline Advisers Sells 873 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $237.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.42. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $240.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.