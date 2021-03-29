Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 917,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

