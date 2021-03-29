Richard K. Strege Sells 1,824 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard K. Strege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.90. 441,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,671. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $233.88. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

