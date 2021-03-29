Richard K. Strege Sells 1,824 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Richard K. Strege also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12.
Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.90. 441,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,671. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $233.88. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
